A twin-engine Beechcraft Debonair is pictured on the eighth hole of the Assateague Greens golf course off Route 611 Friday morning. Photo by Pamela Green

BERLIN – A small twin engine plane crashed on the Assateague Greens golf course Friday morning, hospitalizing its two occupants.

According to Ryan Whittington of the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD), crews from the OCFD responded to the eighth hole of the Assateague Greens golf course off Route 611 just after 9 a.m. Friday for a plane crash.

OCFD arrived to find a small fire in the engine area of the plane, which had reportedly just taken off from the nearby Ocean City Municipal Airport. The plane is reportedly a twin-engine Beechcraft Debonair.

Whittington confirmed two individuals have been hospitalized as a result of the crash. One was taken by ambulance while the other was flown by MSP Aviation.

According to MSP Office of Communications, the occupants of the aircraft, Guerrino Mascelli and Mary Mascelli, both 60 of Berlin, were able to get out of the plane, which was on fire at the time. Guerrino Mascelli was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, while Mary Mascelli was transported by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Once the fire was extinguished, OCFD crews turned the scene over to Maryland State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.