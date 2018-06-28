The Ocean City Fast-Breakers basketball team, made up of local fifth-graders, won the championship in their division last week in the 42nd Annual Ocean City Classic tournament. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Fast Breakers, a team of local fifth-graders from around the resort area, won the championship in their division during the 42nd annual Ocean City Classic basketball tournament last weekend.

The Fast Breakers lost their opening game in the Ocean City Classic last weekend, but swept the next three in impressive fashion to win the championship in the fifth-grade girls division. The team, which was just formed in March, finished second in two previous tournaments, but broke through with a first-place finished last weekend in the tournament held at Northside Park against teams from all over the mid-Atlantic area.

After dropping its first game, the Fast Breakers beat Pax Premier by 27 points in the second game and rolled past East Coast Crush in the semifinals by a score of 38-8. In the championship game, the Fast Breakers beat Lady ROC of Salisbury.

Sam Boger and Sophie Scurci led the Fast Breakers in scoring and rebounding in all four games. Point guards Allison Swift and Mya Whittington showed off their ball-handling skills and controlled the tempo in the title game. Bella Maranelli was the team’s spark off the bench and Anna Wiest and Brook Berquist held down the defensive end.

The team is coached by NBA referee Scott Foster and Paul Weisengoff and practices in Ocean City. All girls in the fourth through seventh grade who want to play basketball at an elite level are encouraged to join the Fast Breaker program by contacting the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department.