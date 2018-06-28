Two Mallards Named To All-Star Select Teams

Worcester Prep’s Cole Berry has been named to the 2019 Freestate Top 22 team and competed this week against some of the top high school players from Pennsylvania.
Brice Richins

Worcester Prep rising freshman Brice Richins has been named to the Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star team.
BERLIN- Two Worcester Prep lacrosse players have been named to prestigious regional select teams, the Berlin school announced this week.

Rising freshman Brice Richins has been named to the Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star team and has been selected to compete in the National Lacrosse Classic in mid-July at the Delaware Turf Sportsplex. The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy bring the top youth lacrosse players in the U.S. and Canada to one venue where regional teams coached by NCAA lacrosse coaches will compete for national championships. The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy is a first of its kind lacrosse experience created to provide a curriculum focused on how a young lacrosse athlete should develop in order to compete at a top high school and collegiate program.

In addition, Worcester Prep rising senior defenseman Cole Berry has been selected to the 2019 Freestate Top 22 team, representing the top high school players from across Maryland. The Freestate Top 22 select team faced a team of all-star high school players from Pennsylvania during a tournament at the University of Maryland on Tuesday.

