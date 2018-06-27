Candidate signs are pictured outside Buckingham Elementary School in Berlin on Tuesday. Staff photo

(The following results from the Maryland Board of Elections does not include absentee and provisional ballots, which will be counted in the near future. Total voter turnout for Worcester County was 26.9% with 8,264 of the registered 30,687 voters turning out.)

Governor Democratic

Gov. Larry Hogan was unopposed on the Republican side and will face the Democratic winner in November for his second term.

Ben Jealous, 1,046, 37.4%

Jim Shea, 497, 17.8%

Rushern Baker, 466 16.7%

U.S. Senator Republican

The winners of the primary will faceoff in November. Although Chaffee won the county, Campbell won the Republican nomination statewide.

Chris Chaffee, 1,235, 30.9%

Tony Campbell, 986, 24.7%

Christina Grigorian, 714, 17.9%

U.S. Senator Democrat

Ben Cardin, 2,335, 79.3%

Chelsea Manning, 199, 6.8%

House of Delegates 38C Republicans

Due to there being no Democratic candidate in the general election, the winner gains the seat. Tallies below indicate entire district results.

Wayne Hartman, $1,932, 49.2%

Joe Schanno, 1,538, 39.2%

Ed Tinus, 326, 8.3%

Jim Shaffer, 129, 3.3%

Congress District 1

In both cases, the county numbers played out across the district, resulting in Colvin taking on incumbent Harris in November.

Republican Primary

Andy Harris, 4,173, 86.3%

Martin Elborn, 452, 9.3%

Democratic Primary

Jesse Colvin, 1,328, 47%

Allison Galbraith, 578, 20.4%

Michael Brown, 441, 15.6%

Worcester County Commission District 3 Republican Primary

The winner advances to November to face Zack Tyndall

Bud Church, 638, 75.6%

Gary A. Milhoff, 206, 24.4

Worcester County State’s Attorney Republican Primary

Due to there being no Democratic candidate filed, the seat has been claimed.

Kris Heiser, 2,606, 51.7%

Bill McDermott, 1,794, 48.3%

Worcester County Sheriff Republican Primary

Due to there being no Democratic candidate filed, the seat has been claimed.

Matt Crisafulli, 2,274, 44.9%

Mike McDermott, 2,113, 41.7%

Scott Bernal, 541, 10.7%

George Truitt, 136, 2.7%

Worcester County Register of Wills Republican Primary

The winner advances to the November general election to face Nicole Caudell

Terri Westcott, 2,516, 56.4%

Aaron Redden, 1,046, 23.4%

Steven Sisk, 901, 20.2%

Worcester County Judge of Orphans Court Republican Primary

Top three secure seats

Linda Hess, 3, 006, 33.8%

Cheryl Jacobs, 2, 193, 24.6%

Mike Diffendal, 2,107, 23.7%