OPA General Manager John Bailey, center, discusses plans for the country club Friday. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

OCEAN PINES – Construction at the Ocean Pines Country Club could begin this fall.

On Friday, Ocean Pines Association (OPA) officials met with Michael Wigley of Davis, Bowen & Friedel to discuss plans for the facility, which has been only partially usable since renovation work was abruptly halted there last year.

“We’re looking at hopefully construction starting in October,” OPA General Manager John Bailey said. “We’d still like to keep pushing for substantial completion by March.”

OPA’s public works department began work on the second floor of the country club last year. Work was stopped, however, during the summer when OPA was advised by county officials it had violated the terms of its demolition permit.

Wigley met with OPA officials at the country club Friday to discuss plans for the building as the preparation of bid documents for second floor renovations begins. A variety of options for the facility were discussed, ranging from new windows to acoustics to a redesigned roof. A key issue discussed was the need for an elevator. Members of OPA’s board of directors said they wanted to include the elevator installation in the bid documents because it had to be replaced, whereas some of the options being priced might end up being too costly to actually implement.

“The elevator is a definite,” said Doug Parks, president of the board. “Changing the outside is not a definite. Maybe we have to be courageous and make the decision now.”

Board member Slobodan Trendic agreed the elevator was a necessity.

“We’re creating a multi-use facility,” he said. “Some will have physical limitations.”

Bailey told Wigley he didn’t believe the facility needed a built-in speaker system. He said during events at the facility where a sound system was needed, he could bring in a portable one.

“That makes it viable for multiple functions,” he said.

Another issue the group talked about was the country club’s roof. Though interest was expressed in a metal roof, Wigley advised them it would be at least double the cost of a shingle roof. Parks nevertheless asked him to include it as an option in the bid documents. Parks said residents would ask if metal had been considered.

“We should have that in our pocket,” Parks said.

Wigley told officials the company would need another two weeks to work the elevator and the roof into the bid documents. Bailey said he hoped OPA would be able to solicit bids this summer so that the board would be able to make a decision on a contractor in October.