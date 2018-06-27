A scoot coupe accident on 92nd Street last Saturday is pictured. Photo by Gunner Hughes

OCEAN CITY — Two people were injured and transported to the hospital last weekend after the rented scoot coupe they were riding in swerved to avoid a vehicle, hit the curb and collided with a business sign at 92nd Street.

Around 11:42 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 92nd Street for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a rented scoot coupe, a low-riding, two-passenger motorized vehicle. The investigation determined a Volkswagen Passat was driving northbound on Coastal Highway and attempted to turn right from the bus lane onto 92nd Street.

A rented scoot coupe was traveling northbound in the far-right lane and swerved to avoid hitting the Volkswagen. As a result, the scooter struck the curb and overturned before hitting a restaurant sign post in the area. The driver and passenger of the scoot coupe were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury with undisclosed injuries. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were not injured. No charges were filed.