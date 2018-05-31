Five Worcester Prep seniors earned commemorative plaques for joining the 12-Letter Club after earning letters in three varsity sports during their four-year upper school careers. Pictured from left are Grace Nichols, Brendan Miller, Brenner Maull, Tucker Brown and Cameron Langeler. Submitted photo

BERLIN- After another highly successful season, Worcester Prep last week announced its spring sports award recipients.

Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team went 13-3 and captured its sixth straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship. Carly Hoffman was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the girls’ varsity lacrosse team, while Sophie Bandorick received the Coach’s Award and Damiana Colley was named Most Improved.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team claimed the ESIAC championship following another successful spring season. Tucker Brown was named MVP, while Sam Cantello earned the Coach’s Award and Gavin Hentschel was named Most Improved.

Worcester’s tennis teams went undefeated this spring and each captured conference championships. On the boys’ side, Dominic Anthony was named MVP and Brendan Miller was named Most Improved. On the girls’ side, Annika Larsen was named MVP, Anchita Batra earned the Coach’s Award and Hope Sens was named Most Improved.

Five Worcester Prep seniors earned commemorative plaques for joining the 12-Letter Club after earning letters in three varsity sports during their four-year upper school careers. Joining the 12-Letter Club were Grace Nichols, Brendan Miller, Brenner Maull, Tucker Brown and Cameron Langeler.