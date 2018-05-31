Star Charities Welcomes New Member At Monthly Meeting

by
Star Charities Welcomes New Member At Monthly Meeting

At the May 4 Star Charities monthly first Friday meeting on May 4 in the Ocean Pines Library, new member Janet Ackerson was welcomed.  Pictured, from left, enjoying DeNovo’s after the meeting were Secretary Sue Walters, Irmgarde Heinecke, DeNovo’s owner Bob Beck, Lee Tilghman, Ackerson and Sandy McAbee who celebrated her birthday.