OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 9th Annual Memorial Day Tournament last weekend was a big success with tuna taking center stage.

The Marlin Club’s annual Memorial Day Tournament, a tribute to the men and women of the armed services who made the ultimate sacrifice, was held last weekend with two fishing days on Saturday and Sunday. In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, proceeds from the event were dedicated to the Catherine and Charles Kratz Memorial Park and Scholarship Fund.

The tuna division dominated the eighth annual event last weekend. The crew on the Spring Mix II took first place with a 43.6-pound yellowfin worth $1,980 The crew on the Husevo took second place with a 43-4-pound yellowfin worth $756, while the Brenda Lou too third with a 40-pound yellowfin worth $144.