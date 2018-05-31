An extensive renovation has been taking place over the last three months at the Mad Fish Bar & Grill, which was formerly home to the Captain’s Galley restaurant for decades and most recently the Ocean City Fish Company. Photo by Bethany Hooper

WEST OCEAN CITY – Building on the successes of two established resort restaurants in Ocean City, owners Jay Taustin, Cole Taustin and Frank Raffo will open the new Mad Fish Bar & Grill in West Ocean City this month.

After many years of operating a number of popular businesses in Ocean City, including The Embers Restaurant, BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar and Embers Island Miniature Golf Course, the owners of Mad Fish said they are excited for their next business venture.

“We haven’t done anything new like this in a while, so it’s been both challenging and exciting at the same time,” Jay Taustin said.

Located at the former site of Captain’s Galley and Ocean City Fish Company on Harbor Road, Mad Fish will feature fresh, local cuisine, scenic views and new décor.

With the help of attorney Hugh Cropper, one of the former owners, Jay Taustin said the owners purchased the property in late February and have since launched an extensive remodel of the two-story building.

“Hugh made it so easy and was such a gentleman,” he said. “With a handshake the deal was done.”

Mad Fish, he noted, features all new sound, air conditioning and kitchen equipment as well as new bars, décor, and lighting, inside and out, providing “… a whole new feel to the place,” according to Taustin.

“Basically, we settled on the restaurant in February and here we are the end of May,” he said. “We should be opening within the next two weeks.”

Jay Taustin said community members are eagerly awaiting the new restaurant.

“We’re really excited about this,” he said. “The last two weeks people have been coming up to the docks in their boats and asking if we are open.”

The owners also noted the positive response from surrounding restaurants.

“The surrounding owners all seem to be excited because they all believe that it will bring a rising tide,” Cole Taustin said. “A new entity, a new exciting restaurant. It will help to make the West Ocean City area more vibrant and popular and get people out here and stay out here.”

The restauranteurs said they hope to do one or two soft openings before formally opening for business.

“We have to be sure that we give them great food, great service and a great atmosphere,” Jay Taustin said.

During its normal operations, Mad Fish will open for lunch and dinner 10 months out of the year and will feature carry-out options and live music four nights a week.

“Once we are moving and have our momentum, we want to use our down time to enhance the property even more,” Cole Taustin added.

Cole Taustin said Mad Fish’s menu will feature a variety of seafood and fish entrees, signature crab cakes and crab dip, a wide selection of oysters and more. Drink menus will include specialty drinks, an array of bourbons and scotches, and upwards of 10 taps with local Maryland and Delaware craft beers.

“Similar to what we did at BLU, we took a lot of local favorites and put a fun twist on them,” he said. “We did that again, but we twisted it that much more. It’s even more fun and creative.”

In addition to Mad Fish, the restauranteurs confirmed they will continue to own and operate Embers and BLU in Ocean City.

“They will see us in all three places,” Jay Taustin said.

For more information about the restaurant and an opening date, visit the Mad Fish Bar & Grill Facebook page.