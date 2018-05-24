Things I Like – May 25, 2018

by

Kid sleepovers

Nothing but seafood for dinner

Biking around Berlin with my son

A hammock nap

Fried chicken for the beach

Small live music venues

Brick sidewalks

Constructive criticism

An empty dishwasher

Hearing an old typewriter at work

Sports radio every morning

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.