OCEAN CITY — State Highway Administration (SHA) crews are putting the wraps on the Coastal Highway median fence and repaving project and are expected to be finished Thursday evening, a day earlier than previously promised. Last Month, SHA officials promised the Mayor and Council the ongoing median fence project and associated repaving would be completed… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Weeks after getting lambasted over the cost of mailing reminders to every property owner in Ocean City to obtain rental licenses if they lease their homes, it appears the initiative was worth the effort and expense. Over the last two years, Ocean City officials have been monitoring the proliferation of short-term vacation… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of the iconic blue metal trash cans are now lining the beach, but residents and visitors in some areas are getting a first look at some new and larger ones. As of late Thursday, over 550 of the blue 55-gallon trash cans had been… Read more »
BERLIN – A farmers market is expected to return to downtown Berlin next month. Town officials said this week that the Berlin Farmers Market will soon be launched on Artisans Green. Though an exact opening date hasn’t been set yet, the market will take place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “I’ve wanted… Read more »