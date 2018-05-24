BERLIN- It was a clean sweep for Worcester Prep when the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) spring post-season awards were announced this week including four student-athletes who won Player of the Year awards in their respective sports.

Senior Tucker Brown was honored with the ESIAC Player of the Year in boys’ varsity lacrosse for the second year in a row. Brown earned the honor last year as junior and was named again when the conference awards were released.

Last year, Brown was also a finalist for the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Award, which recognizes the top high school players in Maryland, a state with a rich tradition in lacrosse. Last year, Brown committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Furman University in South Carolina where he will play Division I lacrosse next year.

Worcester Prep’s Carly Hoffman was named ESIAC Player of the Year in girls’ lacrosse. Hoffman, just a sophomore was instrumental in leading the Mallards to a 13-3 overall record during the season. With her tenacious play in the middle of the field, the Worcester girls won their sixth straight ESIAC championship, beating old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 11-5, in the conference title game.

Worcester Prep’s tennis teams completed perfect unbeaten seasons this spring with both the boys’ and girls’ teams winning ESIAC championships. Junior Dominic Anthony was the conference singles champion and earned ESIAC Player of the Year honors when the awards were announced last week.

On the girls’ side, Annika Larsen, just a sophomore, went unbeaten on the season and earned ESIAC Player of the Year honors in girls’ tennis when the awards were announced last week. Worcester Prep also swept the ESIAC doubles championships this season. On the boys’ side, brothers Brendan and Colin Miller won the conference doubles championship. On the girls’ side, Mesa Cammack and Saylar McGuiness won the girls’ doubles championship in the ESIAC.