Fifty-five Dental Health Care Professionals Attend 1st Annual Mission Of Mercy Fundraiser

Fifty-five dental health care professionals attended the 1st Annual Mission of Mercy Friends All Day Continuing Education Fundraiser held at Lighthouse Sound in Bishopville. Mission of Mercy is a volunteer staffed, bi-annual, free adult dental clinic that serves the immediate dental needs of those without resources. Pictured, from left, are featured speaker Linda Blackiston, Julie Johnson, Alexandra Hall and Pattie Ripple.