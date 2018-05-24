An Antares rocket is pictured shortly after liftoff Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Wallops Island Flight Facility

OCEAN CITY — On an otherwise quiet early Monday morning, a major rocket launch from NASA’s nearby Wallops Island Flight Facility arced its way across the skies on its way to the International Space Station.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, NASA and its private sector partner Orbital ATK launched an Antares rocket from the Wallops Island Flight Facility on the Virginia coast just about 30 miles south of Ocean City and Assateague. With the weather clearing after a rainy weekend, the launch was visible across much of the east coast from South Carolina to Massachusetts and as far west as Ohio.

With the Wallops facility in the Lower Shore’s back yard, residents and visitors in Ocean City, Assateague and the rest of Worcester County had a front row seat to the spectacle. The Antares rocket measures about 131 feet tall, or roughly the equivalent of a 13-story building, and is the largest rocket launched from Wallops.

The Antares carried the Cygnus spacecraft, which this week delivered over 7,000 pounds of cargo including supplies and equipment to the International Space Station (ISS). After its nine-minute ascent, the S.S. J.R. Thompson, as the mission was named in honor of a pioneer in the space industry, soared out of sight on its way to the ISS.

The Cygnus spacecraft connected with the ISS on Thursday and began offloading its 7,000-plus pounds of cargo. It will remain attached to the ISS for about seven weeks, after which it will depart and return with roughly 7,100 pounds of disposal cargo, or about the same amount of cargo it delivered. Monday’s launch was the ninth successful resupply mission to the ISS out of Wallops and was met with great enthusiasm.

“Watching an Antares launch cargo to the International Space Station is always impressive,” said Scott Lehr, president of Orbital ATK’s Flight Systems Group. “The team works very hard to ensure each NASA commercial resupply mission is successful.”

Orbital ATK is NASA’s private sector partner on resupply missions to the ISS out of Wallops. Orbital ATK president of Space Systems Group Frank Culbertson also gushed about Monday’s successful launch and the delivery of critical supplies to the ISS.

“Orbital ATK is proud to once again support the crew on the International Space Station by delivering valuable supplies, equipment and science,” he said. “We are also honored to name this mission after J.R. Thompson, a pioneer in the space industry and someone who many of us here at Orbital ATK and in the NASA community were honored to call a colleague and friend.”

State Senator Jim Mathias (D-38), who represents Ocean City and much of the Lower Shore, had a front row seat for Monday’s early morning launch and could hardly contain his enthusiasm afterwards. Wallops’ growing presence on the shore has provided a fiscal shot in the arm to the Lower Shore region historically defined by tourism and agriculture.

“It happens right here,” he said. “This is fabulous. Right here on the Eastern Shore, we are supplying the International Space Station, including two Russian cosmonauts, two American NASA astronauts and a Japanese astronaut. This is proving to be a burgeoning industry in economic development for the Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester County economies.”

Mathias said the continued expansion of activity at Wallops was creating opportunities to the area’s brightest and best who historically look elsewhere for meaningful, well-paying tech jobs.

“This is an important part of our economic development,” he said. “It’s tied to schools and local higher education facilities to grow jobs for our families and for the Eastern Shore to grow. I am most proud of our public schools here on the Eastern Shore and am dedicated to keeping our students here on the shore and avoid the brain drain. This illustrates yet another example of opportunities right here on the shore for families. Agriculture, tourism and small business have great company as we build our aviation and tech industries for a bright future.”