Assault Charges In North OC Fight

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly punching two women and causing a major melee that spilled out into the roadway at Coastal Highway and 120th Street.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a large fight at Coastal Highway and 120th Street. An OCPD officer reported a large group of as many as 50 people involved in a fight and called for back-up. The OCPD officer reported he observed a bottle being thrown at a vehicle.

OCPD officers met with a female victim who told police she had been assaulted by the alleged bottle-thrower. The victim said the suspect had been stepping into the roadway and was yelling at vehicles passing by. The victim told police the suspect had thrown a bottle at a vehicle and that she had yelled at the suspect to stop.

According to police reports, the victim told police the suspect, later identified as Darron White, 20, of Salisbury, began yelling at the female victim and told her “he had murder charges and would get people to kill her.” The victim told police White then grabbed her by the shoulder, punched her in the forehead and then punched her in the nose before running westbound.

OCPD officers interviewed another female victim who told police White had punched her in her left ear before fleeing the scene on foot. He was located nearby.

Another witness provided police with a cell phone video of the assaults on the two female victims. Multiple witnesses also provided police with their accounts of the alleged assaults. White was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

