OCEAN CITY – Federal, state and local officials this week took the opportunity to emphasize boat safety ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Last year, the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) and the U.S. Coast Guard launched a boating education and enforcement campaign that concentrated on impaired operation, life jacket wearing and bow riding, or riding on the front of a vessel outside of the passenger areas with legs hanging over the water.

Last year’s launch of the “Ride Inside” campaign followed a series of boating accidents in 2016. In one instance, a 9-year-old boy riding on the bow of a rented pontoon boat died after falling off the vessel and into the path of the propeller.

When initial efforts to regulate the practice of bow riding through legislation died at the end of the General Assembly session, the two agencies launched a public safety campaign.

At the start of National Safe Boating Week on Monday, the agencies joined local officials in Ocean City to reinforce its “Ride Inside” initiative, share last year’s boating statistics and remind the public that “practice makes perfect.”

Colonel Ken Ziegler of the NRP attributed last year’s spotless injury and fatality record to the “Ride Inside” campaign and partnerships with resort boat rental businesses.

“Last year, the tri-county area of Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties did not have a single boating fatality,” he said. “That was the first time in five years we’ve been able to say that … We went from having one death and three serious injuries in 2016 to zero deaths and zero injuries last year.”

Ziegler added the tri-county area also recorded a significant decrease in citations for operating while intoxicated, from 72 in 2016 to 41 in 2017, and the number of watercraft distance violations, from 80 in 2016 to 51 last year.

“Those are positive statistics and they’re worth applauding, but we still have work to do,” he said.

Ziegler noted that reckless operation citations increased from 35 to 41 and life jacket violations showed little change.

“Together we can improve those numbers,” he said. “So here is our message this year; practice makes perfect. Wear a lifejacket, know and follow the rules of the road, ensure that each vessel, boat or personal water craft is being run by a sober operator and please do not ride on the bow or the sides of a moving boat. Ride inside for safety.”

Coast Guard Commander Sara Wallace also encouraged boaters to have an VHF radio and sound-producing device, monitor the weather and participate in boater safety courses offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

“Small efforts make a big difference in boating safety,” she said.

Jackie Cutlip, who owns and operates Bayside Boat Rentals with her husband Chad, said their business began partnering with federal and state agencies to promote the campaign last year. She explained that each of her boat rentals are marked with a “Ride Inside” logo.

“It’s (bow-riding) the equivalent of putting a child on the hood of your car and driving around,” she said.

Cutlip said the success of the campaign ultimately relies on the boaters’ diligence.

“Both of these organizations behind me work tirelessly all summer to make sure these waters are safe, but ultimately it’s not up to them,” she said. “It’s up to you, the driver of the boat, or you, the passenger of the boat …”

State Sen. Jim Mathias praised the “Ride Inside” campaign.

“We’ve got a lot of unexpected circumstances that are going to present themselves here throughout the season,” he said. “Through our work, we can guarantee as much as possible safe waters, good fishing and an enjoyable time here.”

Delegate Mary Beth Carozza said it was important for the public to remain vigilant of safe boating measures.

“We have made progress through this safety message,” she said. “We’ve been able to save lives. Now we are at the beginning of a new season, we are all back together as partners, but we know today is not a one-shot deal. Each one of us have an obligation to continue to get the boat safety message out.”