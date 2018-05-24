Decatur senior Tristan McDonough was named Bayside South Pitcher of the Year this week when the conference post-season awards were announced. Pictured above, McDonough delivers a pitch during a late season game for the Seahawks. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Post-season accolades for Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team were announced this week including a Bayside South Pitcher of the Year award for senior Tristan McDonough.

McDonough, who helped lead the Seahawks to a 16-2 mark and a trip to the second round in the state playoffs with his arm and his bat, was named Bayside South Pitcher of the Year. Snow Hill’s Zach Adams, who threw a no-hitter against Decatur in April to help the Eagle’s win the Bayside South title was named the conference’s Player of the Year. Snow Hill’s Todd Lampman was named Bayside South Coach of the Year.

Several Seahawks were named to the Bayside South All-Conference teams. Joining McDonough on the Bayside South First Team was Hayden Snelsire. Decatur’s Ryan Duncan and Stephen Bontempo were named to the Bayside South Second Team, while Shane Cioccio and Mitchell Orf were named All-Bayside South Honorable Mention. McDonough, Bontempo and Duncan will represent Decatur at the Bayside Conference Senior All-Star Game on June 3.

In terms of the Bayside South varsity softball awards, Decatur’s Lexi Black was named First Team All-Conference. Sierra Eisman and Amber Whitaker were named Bayside South Second Team All-Conference.