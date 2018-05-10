Decatur Junior Seahawks Elijah Collick (left) and Peter Snyder (right) each won championships in their weight divisions at the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association Eastern Nationals last weekend. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Two Stephen Decatur Wrestling Junior Seahawks won championships in their respective weight divisions last weekend in the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association (MAWA) Eastern Championships in Salisbury.

The MAWA Eastern Championships last weekend featured some of the top young wrestlers from all over the region from New York and New Jersey to Pennsylvania and Ohio. Two Decatur Wrestling Junior Seahawks won championships in their divisions. Peter Snyder, a fifth-grader at Berlin Intermediate School, took first place in the Junior 91-pound weight class, while Elijah Collick, a nine-year-old from Buckingham Elementary, took first in the Midget 62-pound class. Both kids are also honor students and earn straight As.