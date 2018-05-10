Two Junior Seahawks Win MAWA Titles

by
Two Junior Seahawks Win MAWA Titles
Decatur Junior Seahawks Elijah Collick (left) and Peter Snyder (right) each won championships in their weight divisions at the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association Eastern Nationals last weekend. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Two Stephen Decatur Wrestling Junior Seahawks won championships in their respective weight divisions last weekend in the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association (MAWA) Eastern Championships in Salisbury.

The MAWA Eastern Championships last weekend featured some of the top young wrestlers from all over the region from New York and New Jersey to Pennsylvania and Ohio. Two Decatur Wrestling Junior Seahawks won championships in their divisions. Peter Snyder, a fifth-grader at Berlin Intermediate School, took first place in the Junior 91-pound weight class, while Elijah Collick, a nine-year-old from Buckingham Elementary, took first in the Midget 62-pound class. Both kids are also honor students and earn straight As.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.