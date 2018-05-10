BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team garnered the top seed in the state 3A-East Section II regional when the brackets were released this week and will face a familiar rival in the opening game on Saturday.

The Seahawks finished the regular season with a gaudy 17-3 record and came within a no-hitter by a Snow Hill pitcher in a 1-0 loss to the Eagles from representing the Bayside South in the conference championship. Despite the disappointment, the Seahawks earned the top seed in the 3A-East Section II tournament when the brackets were released this week.

Decatur will face familiar Bayside South rival Bennett in its state playoff opener on Saturday at home. The Seahawks swept two from the Clippers during the regular season this year, winning 3-2 at home on March 28 and again on the road on April 26.

Bennett finished the regular season with a 10-8 record and earned the fourth seed in the 3A-East Section II bracket. Northeast is seeded second and Chesapeake is seeded third. Reservoir is the top seed in the 3A-East Section I bracket.

Meanwhile, the Decatur varsity softball team earned a number-four seed in the state 3A-East Section II tournament when the brackets were released this week. The Seahawks will face top-seeded Chesapeake in the opening round. The winner will face the winner of the early round game between second-seeded Northeast and third-seeded Bennett. Should Decatur get through the Section II bracket, Reservoir is the top seed in the 3A-East Section I bracket.