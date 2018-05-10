Ocean City Elementary Kindergarten Students Learn About Plants And Their Life Cycles

by
Ocean City Elementary Kindergarten Students Learn About Plants And Their Life Cycles

Kindergarten students in Christine Lieb’s class at Ocean City Elementary are learning about plants and their life cycles. The students planted pumpkin, sunflower and bean seeds and recorded their plants’ weekly growth in a journal. Pictured are: Isabelle Healy, Kira Mann, Saylor Gorgrant, Cassie Ward and Wesley Handle. Submitted Photos