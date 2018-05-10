OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Sat & Sun 10-2
New Homes in
Elegantly Affordable
Living Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9739
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Sat & Sun 11-3
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-5
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-5
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5 BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
Anchors Aweigh #101
117th St/St. Louis Ave
Sat 12-2
Large Open Floor Plan
3BR/3BA Condo
Waterfront Canal
Heidi Hunt, GRI
RE/MAX Advantage
678-910-3452
OCEAN PINES
23 Pintail Drive
Sat & Sun 11-3
Luxurious
Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA Home
Dock with Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176
OCEAN PINES
504 Tidewater Cove
The Pointe
Sat 11-4/Sun 1-4
4BR/3.5BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746