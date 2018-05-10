Achilles International’s Maryland Chapter Participates In Ocean City Island To Island Half Marathon

Local athletes from Achilles International’s Maryland chapter participated in the Ocean City Island to Island Half Marathon last month. Pictured, from left, are Thomas Gorman, who finished in second place; Chapter President Jeremy Goetzinger, who finished first, Scot Seiss, who finished fourth, and Dave Swope who finished third.