Court Sides Again With Ocean City Street Performers; Registration Process Eliminated By Federal Judge OCEAN CITY — A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the Town of Ocean City on the salient points of a civil suit filed in U.S. District Court by a group of Boardwalk street performers. For the fourth time in as many tries, the Town of Ocean City was not successful in defending street performer…

Setbacks Continue For Underwater Transmission Line Project OCEAN CITY — The ongoing undergrounding of high voltage power transmission lines under the bay between West Ocean City and downtown Ocean City is off again after the project could not be completed before the arrival of the summer season. For at least the last two years, Delmarva Power has been boring pathways under the…

Ocean City Files Motion To Dismiss Topless Civil Suit OCEAN CITY — Ocean City officials sought this week to dismiss the civil suit filed against them challenging an ordinance prohibiting women from going topless in the same public areas where men are allowed to go shirtless. Last June, the Ocean City Mayor and Council passed the emergency ordinance prohibiting women from going topless in…