BERLIN – Rising temperatures and longer days mark the start of a busy event season in Berlin.

As has become the norm in recent years, the town will host an array of special events throughout the coming months. Last weekend’s Berlin Jazz and Blues Bash will be quickly followed by Friday’s Reggae Play Day and coinciding 2nd Friday Art Stroll.

“I always like to see everyone having a good time,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director. “We’re just getting started.”

Reggae Play Day, which will include performers 9 Mile Roots and the Zion Reggae Band, takes places from 5-9 p.m. May 11. This year’s event will include a wine tasting — $15 for six tastes and a souvenir cup — as well as a variety of other activities, including steel drum lessons.

“That’ll be really fun,” Wells said.

Reggae Play Day coincides with the town’s monthly 2nd Friday Art Stroll, which this month will also include the first Maker’s Market of 2018. Local artisans will display their wares along Jefferson and Commerce streets.

Other events scheduled for this month include Berlin’s Spring Cruisers on May 19 and the Berlin Memorial Day Parade on May 28. In addition, next Thursday marks the start of the town’s 3rd Thursday Lunchtime Concert Series. Wells says the first concert, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 17, will showcase Ted and Susie’s Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Show.

“They do a lot of kid songs and audience participation,” Wells said. “They’re really fun.”

Wells said she made a particular effort to find a band that would appeal to an audience of all ages for the lunchtime concerts.

“I noticed last year that there were a lot of kids that came out,” she said.

In June, the town will again host a 2nd Friday Art Stroll and 3rd Thursday Lunchtime Concert. In addition, the first of several outdoor movie nights will be held on June 16. Attendees will be able to sit outside and watch Tuck Everlasting right where it was filmed in downtown Berlin.

Other special events in June include the Taylor House Museum’s Afternoon on the Lawn as well as the launch of its Sunday concert series. On June 23, the Berlin Bathtub Races will be held in conjunction with a Believe in Tomorrow fundraiser.

In July, the town will offer fireworks on July 3 as well as its variety of monthly events. In August, Berlin will celebrate its history with the Berlin Peach Festival. August also brings National Night Out and the Berlin Sidewalk Sale as well as Buckingham Presbyterian Church’s Chamber Music Festival.

In addition to a busy schedule of special events, Wells has also developed a few new promotions meant to attract visitors during the summer months. She’s launched a kids’ scavenger hunt to give the town’s youngest visitors a chance to win a prize as their parents shop.

“It just gives kids something to do while they’re walking around town,” Wells said.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the town will also be offering the “Berlin Shop, Search and Solve” promotion. Wells says there will be a letter in each storefront and visitors will have the chance to pick up a gamecard and use the letters to complete a word scramble. Completed gamecards can be dropped off at the Berlin Welcome Center to be entered in a drawing.

“Every week I’ll do a drawing for $50 in Berlin bucks,” Wells said.

For more information on Berlin events visit the town’s website, berlinmd.gov.

Event Schedule

May 11 Reggae Play Day, 2nd Friday Art Stroll

May 17 3rd Thursday Lunchtime Concert

May 19 Berlin’s Spring Cruisers

May 28 Berlin Memorial Day Parade

June 8 2nd Friday Art Stroll

June 10 Taylor House Museum Afternoon on the Lawn and Concert on the Lawn

June 16 Outdoor Movie Night

June 21 3rd Thursday Lunchtime Concert

June 23 Berlin Bathtub Races and Believe in Tomorrow Fundraiser

June 30 Outdoor Movie Night

July 3 Historic Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

July 8 Taylor House Museum Concert on the Lawn

July 13 2nd Friday Art Stroll

July 14 Outdoor Movie Night

July 19 3rd Thursday Lunchtime Concert

July 28 Outdoor Movie Night

Aug. 4 Berlin Peach Festival

Aug. 7 National Night Out

Aug. 10-12 Berlin Sidewalk Sale

Aug. 11 Outdoor Movie Night

Aug. 12 Concert on the Lawn

Aug. 16 3rd Thursday Lunchtime Concert

Aug. 17 Chamber Music Festival

Aug. 25 Outdoor Movie Night