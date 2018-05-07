Motorist Sought In Fatal Hit And Run

by

BERLIN — The Maryland State Police on Monday are looking for a Berlin man identified as a person of interest in a fatal accident involving a bicyclist on Sunday night.

Around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in the area of Route 589 and Gum Point Road near Ocean Pines. Upon arrival, troopers determined the operator of the bicycle had suffered severe trauma.

Jonathan Torin Kider, 59, of Berlin

The bicyclist was transported to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The operator of the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene. Jonathan Torin Kider, 59, of Berlin, has been identified as a person of interest and is being sought for questioning on Monday. Anyone having contact with Kider is urged to contact the MSP Berlin barrack at 410-641-3101.

During the investigation, the MSP was assisted by many departments including the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Ocean City Police Department, Delaware State Police, the Berlin Fire Department and the State Highway Administration.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.