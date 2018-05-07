BERLIN — The Maryland State Police on Monday are looking for a Berlin man identified as a person of interest in a fatal accident involving a bicyclist on Sunday night.

Around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in the area of Route 589 and Gum Point Road near Ocean Pines. Upon arrival, troopers determined the operator of the bicycle had suffered severe trauma.

The bicyclist was transported to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The operator of the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene. Jonathan Torin Kider, 59, of Berlin, has been identified as a person of interest and is being sought for questioning on Monday. Anyone having contact with Kider is urged to contact the MSP Berlin barrack at 410-641-3101.

During the investigation, the MSP was assisted by many departments including the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Ocean City Police Department, Delaware State Police, the Berlin Fire Department and the State Highway Administration.