Worcester Boys Rout Delmar, 13-2

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team routed Delmar, 13-2, at home last Friday to get back to the .500 mark on the season.

The Mallards hit a little late season skid with losses to Salesianum and Bayside South power Bennett, 11-8, last week. Against Bennett, the game was tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter before the Clippers went on a late run to close it out.

Worcester rebounded just two days later with the 13-2 win over Delmar to get back to the .500 mark at 5-5 on the season. Friday’s scheduled game against Salisbury School was cancelled. Worcester will host a Maryland Independent Lacrosse League (MILL) tournament semifinal game next Wednesday with the conference championship set for next Friday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

