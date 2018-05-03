BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams took care of business in their home meet this week with the girls finishing first and the boys finishing second.

On the boys’ side, Montrel Moore finished third in the 100. In the 200, London Drummond finished second, while Daymont Mercer was fourth. Maddon Bunting finished fifth in the 400, while Nathaniel Bradford was seventh. Carter McClendon finished seventh in the 800.

The Decatur boys were outstanding in the 1,600 with Jack Reimer finishing first and McClendon finishing second. Liam Foley was fifth and Matthew Miller was 10th. In the 3,200, it was Reimer finishing second, followed by George Cheynet in third and Foley in fourth. Kyler Stubblebine finished seventh in the 110 hurdles, while Sam Rakowski finished seventh in the 300 hurdles.

The Decatur boys finished second in each of the relay distances. In the field events, Spencer Carbaugh was third in the high jump, followed by Drummond in fourth, Thophilius Hobbs in fifth and Joel Niles in sixth. Carbaugh finished fourth in the triple jump, while Niles was sixth and Stubblebine was seventh. In the pole vault, Billy Timchula was fourth and Noah Selt finished sixth. Eric Bontempo came in third in the discus and eighth in the shot put. Tyler Cook also finished 10th in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Jabria Lewis was fifth in the 100, while Tatyanna Hose finished eighth. Lewis was third in the 200, followed by Emma Stubblebine in fourth. Stubblebine was second in the 400, while Jessica Janney was third and Giana Cauble was seventh. Dori Krasner finished second in the 800, while Erica Hicks was fourth.

Mikayla Denault finished first in the 1,600, while Krasner finished second and Zehra Mirza was ninth. Denault also won the 3,200 while Hicks finished third. Adrianna Serpe finished second in the 100 hurdles, while Ashley Nauscheutz was sixth. Morgan Davis finished sixth in the 300 hurdles.

In the girls’ field events, Bridget Buxbaum was second, while Ava VanDornick finished fourth and Caela Berrie was fifth. Jessica Janney finished third in the long jump, while Mae Purnell was seventh and Alexis Graybill was eighth. Janney finished second in the triple jump and Serpe finished fourth. Noelle Dennis came in second in the pole vault. Diamond Rounds came in sixth in the shot put.