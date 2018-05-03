BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team rebounded from a tough loss to Easton last week with a 15-3 win over Delaware power Indian River on Monday.

The Mallards had been on a mini-roll last week with an 11-10 overtime win over rival Saints Peter and Paul, followed by a 21-2 shellacking of Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) foe Salisbury School to improve to 9-2 on the season. However, the Worcester girls lost to Bayside North power Easton, 14-5 at home last Friday.

The Mallards wasted no time getting back into the win column on Monday on the road against Indian River, however. Worcester scored early and often and led 11-1 at the half. In the second half, the game was closer but the Mallards cruised to the 15-3 win.

Cameron Langeler led Worcester with three goals, while Delaney Abercrombie, Carly Hoffman and Marissa Grosso added two each. Worcester also got single goals from Chloe Ruddo, Caroline Pasquariello, Ally March, Quinn McColgan and Abbi Nechay. With the win, the Mallards improved to 10-3 on the season, their only losses coming to Decatur, Cape Henlopen and Easton.