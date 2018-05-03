Decatur’s Ridge Watson delivers a pitch during the third inning of Tuesday’s game against Mardela. The Seahawks beat the Warriors, 10-1, to run their win streak to eight games. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team stayed on a major roll toward the finish line this week with three big wins over Bayside South rivals.

The run started last week with a tight 1-0 win over Bayside South rival Parkside, which, as of midweek was sitting atop the conference standings with Decatur and Snow Hill. Hayden Snelsire pitched a no-hitter against the Rams, striking out 14 in the process.

Last Friday, Decatur beat another Bayside South contender Bennett, 9-2. Tristan McDonough pitched into the sixth inning and struck out 14 Clippers. With the win, the Seahawks improved to 15 2 overall including a 6-1 mark in the Bayside South, it’s only loss coming to county rival Snow Hill.

Back in action on Tuesday, the Seahawks cruised past visiting Mardela. McDonough broke the game open early with a three-run homer in the first inning and the Seahawks went out to rout the Warriors, 10-1. The Seahawks win streak is now at eight games.

They are 16-2 overall including a 7-1 record in the Bayside South. The Bayside South championship will be decided in the last few games and will likely come down to Decatur, Snow Hill and Parkside. The Seahawks close out the regular season with Easton and Chincoteague.