Fenwick Islander Motel Contributes $5,000 To Worcester County Education Foundation

by
Fenwick Islander Motel Contributes $5,000 To Worcester County Education Foundation

Tom Sites, principal of Berlin Intermediate School and co-owner of the Fenwick Islander Motel, recently made a generous contribution of $5,000 to the Worcester County Education Foundation, on behalf of the Fenwick Islander Motel. Pictured, from left, are WCEF Vice Chair Greg Shockley, Sites, Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor and WCEF Chairman Todd Ferrante.