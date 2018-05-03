OCEAN CITY — With an eye on tapping potential unrealized revenue, Ocean City officials this week voted to form a task force to begin exploring an expansion of paid parking in certain areas around the resort. During budget deliberations, the Mayor and Council directed staff to do an analysis of expanding metered parking on the… Read more »
BERLIN – Plans for a spa in a historic Berlin home are expected to move forward following a board of appeals hearing this week. On Wednesday the Berlin Board of Zoning Appeals voted 2-1 to grant 509 S. Main St. a special exception for a conditional business use in the residential district. Though there was… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Some resort businesses are on alert for a relatively new scam called “buddy punching,” and while the name suggests horseplay in the workplace or hazing, it’s a serious theft scheme that could and does costs thousands of dollars. In simplest terms, buddy punching refers to the practice of an employee utilizing a… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — While it currently resembles a war zone, the median fence and enhanced lighting project on Coastal Highway remains on target for a completion before Memorial Day weekend, State Highway Administration (SHA) officials reported this week. SHA and its private contractors continued work on the median project from the convention center to Route… Read more »