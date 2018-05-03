The new slate of the OCHMRA Board of Directors included, back from left, Will Lynch, Commander Hotel; Spiro Buas, OCRooms; Shawn Harman, Fishtales; Tom Tawney, Cayman Suites; Spencer Byrd, Courtyard by Marriott; Garvey Heiderman, The Hobbit; and Austin Purnell, OCMotels.com; and, front from left, Gary Figgs, Seacrets; Ryan Wilde, BEST Motels; Danelle Amos, The Beach Walk; Karen Tomasello, Sellos; and Rebecca Taylor, Captains Table. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Tourism Director Donna Abbott installed the 2018-2019 Officers and Board of Directors of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association dinner held on April 19 at Harrison’s Harbor Watch.

Approximately 250 members gathered for this annual ceremony where Gary Figgs of Seacrets, was installed as the incoming president. Tom Tawney of Cayman Suites became 1st Vice President and Rebecca Taylor of Captain’s Table was installed to serve as the 2nd Vice President. Shawn Harman of Fishtales/Bahia Marina will continue his role as Secretary-Treasurer.

The three-year Board of Directors installed included Spiro Buas of OCRooms, Austin Purnell of OCMotels and Garvey Heiderman of The Hobbit. Two-year directors included Ryan Wilde of BEST Motels, Spencer Byrd of Courtyard by Marriott and Dave Robinson of Boardwalk Hotel Group. Serving as one-year directors are Danelle Amos of the Beach Walk Hotel, Karen Tomasello of Sello’s Italian Oven and Steve “Chief” Hoffman of 28th St. Pit-n-Pub.

Outgoing President Will Lynch of the Commander Hotel was presented with a plaque in appreciation of his hard work and dedication as OCHMRA president. The evening’s festivities also featured the Bank of Ocean City Tres Lynch Scholarship being awarded to Wor-Wic culinary student Cassie Hayes. Wor-Wic student Garrett Rites also received a scholarship.

In existence since 1971, the OCHMRA is a private, non-profit organization, which exists to connect their industry interests through advocacy, education and partnerships with the goal of advancing Ocean City as a leading destination. Additionally, the OCHMRA assists in solving common issues relative to the industry and acts as a clearinghouse for dissemination of information. The new board will have its first meeting on May 10.