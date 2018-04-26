BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in solid performances in the Bayside South meet they hosted last week with several top individual performances.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Tah’jeem Woodland enjoyed a big day, finishing first in the 200 and 400, while coming in second in the 100. Daymont Mercer was fourth in the 200, while Nathaniel Bradford finished seventh in the 400 and Maddox Bunting finished eighth.

In the 800, Decatur’s Richard Poist finished third. Jack Reimer finished fifth in the 1,600, while Carter McClendon was sixth and Poist was seventh. George Cheynet finished second in the 3,200, while Reimer was sixth and Liam Foley was eighth.

In the 110 hurdles, Kyler Stubblebine finished fifth. Sam Rakowski was fourth in the 300 hurdles, while Stubblebine finished 10th. In the relays, the Decatur boys were third in the 4×100, third in the 4×200, second in the 4×400 and third in the 4×800.

In the field events, Spencer Carbaugh finished fourth in the high jump, while London Drummond was fifth, Joel Niles was eighth and Thophilius Hobbs was 10th. Drummond also finished eighth in the long jump and Stubblebine was 10th in the triple jump. Billy Timchula was ninth in the pole vault, while Noah Selt finished 10th. Eric Bontempo was second in the discuse and eighth in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Jabria Lewis was 10th in the 100 and eighth in the 200. In the 400, it was Emma Stubblebine finishing fifth, while Jessica Janney was eighth and Giana Cauble was 10th. Mikayla Denault was second in the 1,600, while Zehra Mirza finished seventh. Mirza was also seventh in the 800. Denault finished third in the 3,200.

Raeghan Flynn finished fourth in the 100 hurdles, while Adrianna Serpe was sixth and Morgan Davis was ninth. In the 300 hurdles, it was Flynn finishing fourth and Davis finishing fifth. In the relays, the Decatur girls were fifth in the 4×100 and third in the 4×400.

In the field events, Janney finished first in the triple jump while Caela Berrie finished third. Abbie Baker won the pole vault for Decatur. Berrie was third in the high jump, while Bridget Buxbaum finished fourth. Janney was third in the long jump, while Mae Purnell finished fifth. Diamond Rounds finished eighth in the shot put.