Repeat Burglar Charged

OCEAN CITY — A local homeless woman was arrested on burglary charges again last week after allegedly breaking into a north-end residence for at least the third time this year.

Around 2 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a condo complex at 140th Street for a reported burglary in progress. The condo’s property manager told police he had talked to the unit’s owners, who had complained of an unusually high electric bill from the month prior. The property owner told police he went to the unit in question to investigate and saw a strange woman inside, which is when he called police.

OCPD officers responded and set up a perimeter around the unit. According to police reports, one OCPD officer saw movement inside the unit and banged on the door repeatedly, but there was no response. Another officer gained entry to the unit through a front window and found that a ladder had been propped against the door to keep it from opening.

Another OCPD officer drew his gun and ordered anyone inside to come out with their hands up. A short time later, the female suspect identified as Jamie Paolini, 34, of no fixed address, came out. Paolini asked the officers on scene to move her belongings from the unit to her vehicle in a nearby parking lot. It was learned during the investigation Paolini was wanted on two active warrants for burglary at the same condo complex.

Paolini was asked if she knew the property owners and she told the officers she did not. The owners were contacted and told police they did not know Paolini, nor did she have permission to be in their unit. At that point, Paolini was arrested for fourth-degree burglary and the active warrants from other incidents at the same condo complex.

According to police reports, the arrest was the fourth for Paolini for burglary at the condo complex and the third this year. On Jan. 28, OCPD officers met with a resort property owner who told police he had allowed his niece, identified as Paolini, and her husband to stay at his resort residence for a weekend in December. However, when the property owner got an unusually high electric bill in January, it became apparent his niece and her husband, or perhaps someone else, had been staying in the apartment.

OCPD officers went to the apartment at 140th Street and found Paolini’s husband, Daniel Paolini, inside. Daniel Paolini told police the couple had permission from his wife’s uncle to stay in the unit. However, the property owner told police the couple had returned the key after they had stayed at the apartment for the approved weekend and were told not to return. The investigation revealed Jamie and Daniel Paolini had returned the key and then returned and broke and entered the apartment illegally.

On March 7, an OCPD officer located Jamie Paolini inside the unit again and arrested her on the warrant from the alleged break-in of the same unit in January. An OCPD officer went back the residence to ensure it was secure. The officer found the unit unoccupied, but a front window and rear sliding door were not locked. The OCPD officer secured the front window and returned to his patrol car in the rear of the property and contacted the arresting officer. The arresting officer told the officer on scene Jamie Paolini had been released and provided a description of her and the clothes she was wearing at the time of her release.

A short time later, the officer on the scene observed a woman matching Paolini’s description walking into the apartment complex. The officer went back to the apartment and found someone had tried to enter the window he had secured with a baseball bat. The officer searched the area for Paolini and found her seated in a broken-down vehicle in the parking lot. The officer questioned Paolini, who denied attempting to re-enter the apartment. According to police reports, Paolini told the officer she was waiting in the vehicle for someone to come pick her up from Philadelphia.

Trespassing Arrests

OCEAN CITY — Four New Jersey residents were arrested on trespassing charges last weekend after returning to a downtown motel room after getting evicted from the units earlier.

Around 1:40 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the Stowaway Grand Hotel to assist hotel staff with evicting several rooms. The OCPD officer informed the group of people they were being evicted by hotel security staff and that they were to gather their things. They were also advised once they left the premises they could not return.

Around 3:30 a.m., OCPD officers were called back to the hotel and its room 810. Hotel security staff told police several members of the original group that had been given trespassing warnings earlier had returned to the room. OCPD officer went to room 810 and found some members of the group they had evicted about two hours earlier had returned. Arrested for trespassing were Angela Osterbye, 19, of Keansburg, N.J.; Allison Adams, 20, of East Windsor, N.J.; and Jacob Candiotti, 21, and Nicholas Mauro, 21, both of Howell, N.J.

Bachelorette Party Tirade

OCEAN CITY — A Glen Burnie woman was arrested on disturbing the peace and noise charges last week after allegedly going on an expletive-laced tirade on the street during a bachelorette party weekend.

Around 10:50 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol responded to the area of 60th Street for a report of three disorderly individuals. The three females were allegedly walking down 60th Street toward Coastal Highway and were allegedly yelling and shouting about three minutes before the officer’s arrival.

The officer encountered the three individuals, two of which were cooperative throughout the investigation. However, a third individual, later identified as Jasmine Thomas, 25, of Glen Burnie, continued to shout obscenities during the investigation including “we’re just trying to go back to our room to [expletive deleted].”

Throughout the investigation, the two cooperative individuals tried to calm Thomas down and were ultimately successful. According to police reports, the OCPD officer told all three individuals to keep it down and walk to the bus stop and that they were free to go. Moments later, the officer observed the three suspects arguing on the corner of 59th Street and Coastal Highway near a convenience store.

According to police reports, the officer could hear Thomas shouting expletives at least 100 feet away in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. The officer was preparing to write a citation for Thomas, who allegedly continued her expletive-laced tirade. She was also singing songs laced with expletives. Meanwhile, a crowd had gathered to listen to Thomas’ tirade, according to police reports. Finally, Thomas was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and a noise violation.

Suspended Sentence In Cop Car Collision

BERLIN — A Berlin man, arrested in December on drunk-driving and other charges after allegedly slamming his vehicle into a Maryland State Police (MSP) cruiser with another DWI suspect inside near Ocean Pines, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to two days in jail, which was then suspended.

Around 12:35 a.m. last Dec. 8, an MSP trooper was investigating a single-vehicle collision on northbound Route 589 near Gum Point Road. During the course of the investigation, the MSP trooper arrested the unnamed driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and other related offenses.

The suspect was secured in the trooper’s marked MSP patrol vehicle with a seatbelt in the front passenger seat.

The MSP patrol vehicle’s emergency lights were activated while the trooper and the suspect sat inside and waited for a tow vehicle to arrive and remove the suspect’s vehicle from a ditch on an otherwise snowy and rainy early Saturday morning.

Shortly thereafter, the MSP patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Denver Alan Shoemaker, 33, of Berlin, causing significant damage to both vehicles. During the course of the investigation, Shoemaker exhibited signs of impairment.

After failing to perform field sobriety tests to the trooper’s satisfaction, Shoemaker was also arrested and charged with driving while impaired, driving under the influence, negligent driving and other related offenses. Neither of the suspects nor the MSP trooper required medical treatment.

Last week, Shoemaker pleaded guilty to driving under the influence per se and negligent driving and was sentenced to two days, both of which were then suspended. He was also placed on probation for one year.