BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team ended a midseason mini- three-game skid with a narrow 12-11 win over Calverton last Friday.

It has been fits and starts for the Mallards thus far this season with weather issues and other schedule anomalies, but the Worcester boys rebounded with a nice 12-11 win over Calverton at home last Friday. After starting the season 2-0, including an overtime win over Decatur, the Mallards had dropped three straight.

The mini-stretch included losses to Caesar Rodney, McQuaid Jesuit and Parkside all by three goals or less.

Worcester got back in the win column last Friday and evened its record at 3-3 on the season. The Mallards face always-tough Delaware power Salesianum at home on Alumni Weekend on Saturday, followed by another Bayside South game against Bennett at home next Monday.