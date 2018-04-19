Most Blessed Sacrament Congratulates Two Students On Receiving Pop Warner Student All-American Academic Achievement Awards

Most Blessed Sacrament recently congratulated two students on receiving Pop Warner Student All-American Academic Achievement Awards. Recognized were Nick Cullen, seventh grade, First Team All American Eastern Region for football and second team for national team; and MaryAnn Catherine Rutzler, fifth grade, First Team All American Eastern Region for cheer and second team national.