Things I Like – April 20, 2018

by

Learning something new about the area’s history

Fresh fruit with breakfast

Trying out random restaurants away from home

New buds on a shrub

Hearing my kids are fine while away

A day without a schedule to keep

The smell of freshly cut wood

How hard my son works at speech therapy

When hard work pays off

Lobster rolls

Watching my kids play sports in nice weather

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.