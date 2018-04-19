Goblinger Named Rotary Club Of Salisbury $1,000 Wor Wic Community College Rotary Scholarship Recipient

The Rotary Club of Salisbury congratulated Vincent Goblinger on being chosen the club’s annual $1,000 Wor Wic Community College Rotary Scholarship recipient. he Rotary Club of Salisbury awards $8,000 in scholarships annually to college students on Delmarva. Pictured, from left, are Freddie Mitchell, scholarship committee chairman; Kurt Schuster, president; Goblinger; and Ellen Soulis, Wor-Wic’s financial aid scholarship coordinator.