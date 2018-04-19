SALISBURY – School officials in Wicomico County this month approved a new career and technology education program that focuses on interactive media.

Last Tuesday, the Wicomico County Board of Education voted unanimously to establish a new career and technology education (CTE) program on interactive media.

Ruth Malone, director of curriculum and staff development for the school system, told the board the program would be housed at Wicomico High School and would be open to all Wicomico County high schools.

“This is part of the initiative to ensure that we provide programming that is relevant and meets the needs and interests of our students,” she said.

Bryan Ashby, CTE supervisor, said the first course of the program would be offered next school year and will be followed by three subsequent courses, including a capstone class that will allow students to build their portfolios.

“We were able to see other high schools that had this program in place before sending out the application to Dr. Hanlin for her signature and I was very impressed both with the diversity of students who seek this program and the academic caliber of students upon exit,” he said.

Pending approval from the Maryland State Department of Education, school officials said the interactive media program will be the tenth and final career cluster to be offered within the school system.

“We are excited about it, we hope it fills quickly and that it offers new opportunities …,” Ashby said.

Board member William Turner questioned the number of students who could participate in the interactive media program and the time of day the courses would be offered.

While school officials are looking into establishing a location within Wicomico High School that could accommodate interactive media classes, he noted the number of student who participate in the program would depend upon the number of courses offered and the level of student interest.

“I do think there will be some attrition, but interest is key at the onset of any career and technology program …,” he said. “The students who get in and immerse themselves in this program will find out pretty quickly if they want to continue or if one course to gain the fine arts credit is enough for them.”

Ashby said the program would teach students computer-based skills, including gaming, multi-media and web design, and added that many digital arts and media companies in the area were excited at the prospect of an interactive media program for students.

“Everyone was thrilled that we are offering this program and most willing to serve,” he said.