OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), a quasi-public organization charged with directing the revitalization of the historic downtown area, presented its annual update to city officials this month.

The OCDC obtains grants for various initiatives, most notably the highly successful façade program, and holds sway over many major redevelopment projects in the downtown area, such as the new Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters that opened last year for example.

The OCDC also reviews site plans for private sector new development projects proposed downtown, helping to ensure they fit in with the larger goals in the various sections of the downtown area. The organization also oversees demolition and renovation projects and often secures grants and other funding sources to help finance the project.

The OCDC also conducts an extensive public art campaign, has been instrumental in the model block program, which when completed will revitalize and rejuvenate an entire block in the downtown area, and also sponsors various successful special events. In short, the OCDC is essentially the eyes and ears for the city on the revitalization of the downtown area.

OCDC Executive Director Glenn Irwin and President Chris Trimper provided the council with its annual report during a recent work session. The presentation included an outline of the many initiatives completed in the last year as well as a host of ongoing programs and projects expected to be completed in the coming year.

From modest beginnings years ago, the OCDC now boasts 155 members serving in 12 different committees, all focused on achieving the organization’s revitalization goals. Perhaps the signature initiative for the OCDC is the highly successful façade program. To date, 200 aging and dilapidated buildings in the downtown area have been revitalized through the program, resulting in $6 million private sector investment in the downtown area. Currently, there are 11 façade projects underway.

There is also a green element to the OCDC’s efforts. The organization has been able to successfully implement several environmental initiatives with its many projects including Energy Star-rated doors, windows and “cool” roofs. To date, 49 environmentally friendly projects have been completed with 20 more already underway. The OCDC’s green initiatives have resulted in $800 in private investment.

The OCDC also oversees a strategic demolition program in the downtown area with many projects completed or underway. For example, under the OCDC’s direction, the old Fat Daddy’s property on Baltimore Avenue was demolished and remodeled. In addition, the old Royalton Hotel was demolished and replaced with the sparkling new Monte Carlo Hotel. Other significant projects on tap are the new Cambria Hotel on the site of the old Cropper concrete plant, and a major development of the old Alibi Room property into a mixed-used commercial and seasonal housing project.

The OCDC is also involved in many projects that don’t involve development and redevelopment downtown. For example, the organization is the primary sponsor of a variety of special events including the popular Sunset Park Party Nights and the wildly successful Shore Craft Beer Fest among others. The OCDC is also piloting a program to better light up many of the alleys in downtown Ocean City with matching funds for private-sector participants.

The OCDC also sponsors various public art projects in the resort, including the successful utility box painting project. The OCDC is also exploring the potential to expand its reach further north into the upper downtown area.