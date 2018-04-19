Relay For Life Members Learn About Road To Recovery Program

Relay For Life of North Worcester County hosted a team meeting April 9 at Sisters in Berlin. Dante “Curt” Derosetti spoke about the Road To Recovery program funded by the American Cancer Society. Derosetti is visually impaired and needed transportation to his treatments for prostate cancer. Pictured, from left, are Relay For Life co-chairs Dj Thompson and Dawn Hodge and Derosetti. Relay For Life of North Worcester will be held Friday, May 11 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Frontier Town Campground. Visit www.relayforlife.org/northworcestermd for more information or contact Dawn Hodge at dawnhodge@comcast.net or 443-497-1198.