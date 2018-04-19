BERLIN- Decatur’s varsity track team did well in the meet hosted by Parkside at Wicomico Stadium last week with both the boys’ and girls’ team finishing fourth overall along with several strong individual performances.

On the boys’ side, in the 100, Daymont Mercer finished seventh. London Drummond was second in the 200, while Montrel Moore finished eighth. Tah’jeem Woodland finished first in the 400. In the 800, Sam Rakowski was third, George Cheynet was fourth, Richard Poist was fifth and Matthew Brown was sixth. In the 1,600, Jack Reimer was fourth and Poist was fifth.

Reimer also finished third in the 3,200. In the 110 hurdles, Kyler Stubblebine finished eighth. Rakowski was seventh in the 300 hurdles, while Stubblebine was ninth. In the relays, the Decatur boys were third in the 4×200, fifth in the 4×400 and first in the 4×800.

In the field events, Drummond was fifth in the high jump, while Joel Niles finished sixth and Thophilious Hobbs was seventh. Niles finished ninth in the triple jump. Billy Timchula was sixth in the pole vault, while Eric Bontempo finished fourth in the discus.

On the girls’ side, in the 200, Jabria Lewis finished eighth. Emma Stubblebine was fourth in the 400, while Jessica Janney was ninth. Dori Krasner finished first in the 800, while Erika Hicks was fourth. Krasner also finished third in the 1,600, while Zehra Mirza was eighth. Mikayla Denault also finished second in the 3,200.

In the 100 hurdles, Adrianna Serpe was ninth and Ashley Nauscheutz was 10th. Nauscheutz also finished sixth in the 300 hurdles, while Raeghan Flynn was eighth and Morgan Davis was 10th. In the relays, the Decatur girls were seventh in the 4×100, third in the 4×200, third in the 4×40 and second in the 4×800.

In the field events, Bridget Buxbaum was third in the high jump, while Ava VanDornick was fourth. Janney finished sixth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Abbie Baker was sixth in the triple jump, while Serpe finished seventh. Baker was second in the pole vault, while Noelle Dennis finished third.