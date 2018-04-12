Farmers Bank Of Willards Presents Worcester County Humane Society With $2,500 Check

by
Farmers Bank Of Willards Presents Worcester County Humane Society With $2,500 Check

The Farmers Bank of Willards presented Worcester County Humane Society with a check for $2,500 to help underwrite rent costs for the no kill shelter’s new thrift store opening soon on Sunset Avenue in West Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Donald Bounds, bank board member; Celeste Miller, West Ocean City branch vice president; Heather Bahrami, humane society board member; Kim Messick, bank board member; and Mary Martinez and Sandy Summers, shelter board members.