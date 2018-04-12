BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team cruised past Wicomico, 9-2, on Monday to run their win streak to five games and improve to 7-1 on the season.

Since splitting a pair of games on the other side of the Chesapeake at the Arundel Invitation on Easter weekend, the Seahawks have reeled off five straight in impressive fashion. The run started last week with a 9-1 win over Wicomico at home. Shea Griffin pitched four-plus innings allowing just one hit.

Last Thursday, Decatur beat Bayside South rival Parkside, 9-2. Tristan McDonough was dominating on the mound, pitching seven innings while allowing just one hit and zero earned runs and collecting 13 strikeouts. Parkside led 2-1 early, but Noah Ager tied it with an RBI double in the second. Decatur blew the game open in the fourth with five runs. Ryan Duncan drove in two runs with a single and Billy Wheatley cleared the bases with a triple to drive in three more runs. Brett Berquist added an RBI in the fifth with a bunt single and Zach Pilarski tacked on another run in the 6th with an RBI single.

Back in action the next day against Kent Island, the Seahawks beat the Buccaneers, 8-4. The game was tight early until Decatur broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning. Jack Rosenberg was solid on the mound, pitching four innings while allowing just three hits and striking out nine.

The win streak reached five on Monday with a 14-2 rout of Wicomico on the road. McDonough got the Decatur offense going with a grand slam and the Seahawks never looked back on their way to their second win over the Indians in a week.