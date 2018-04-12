BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity outdoor track teams turned in strong performances last week in the meet they hosted with several top finishes in most events.

The meet held in Seahawk Stadium last Tuesday featured most of the top schools in the Bayside Conference. The Decatur girls finished second overall among the six schools represented, while the Decatur boys finished fifth among the six schools competing in the meet.

On the boys’ side, in the 100, Decatur’s Daymont Mercer finished eighth and Montrel Moore was 10th. Maddox Bunting finished 10th in the 400. In the 800, Richard Poist finished third and Matthew Brown finished fourth. In the 1,600, Decatur’s best finish was Jack Reimer in sixth, followed by Poist in seventh and Liam Foley in ninth. Foley also finished fourth in the 3,200.

In the hurdles events, Kyler Stubblebine finished seventh in the 110 and ninth in the 300. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished fifth in the 4×100, fourth in the 4×200, fifth in the 4×400 and third in the 4×800.

In the field events, London Drummond finished fourth in the high jump, while Spencer Carbaugh was fifth and Thophilius Hobbs was seventh. Carbaugh finished eighth in the long jump, while Drummond was 10th. Carbaugh also finished third in the triple jump, while Joel Niles was seventh and Stubblebine was 10th. Billy Timchula finished fourth in the pole vault. Eric Bontempo was seventh in the discus and 10th in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Jabria Lewis finished ninth in the 100. Emma Stubblebine was seventh in the 400, while Jessica Janney was eighth. In the 800, Dori Krasner finished second, while Erica Hicks was sixth. Krasner also finished third in the 1,600, while Zehra Mirza was ninth. Mikayla Denault finished second in the 3,200.

In the 100 hurdles, Adrianna Serpe was second, while Raeghan Flynn came in eighth. Ashley Nauscheutz finished seventh in the 300 hurdles, while Flynn was ninth and Morgan Davis was 10th. In the relays, Decatur was fifth in the 4×100, third in the 4×200, third in the 4×400 and first in the 4×800.

In the field events, Caela Berrie finished first in the high jump while Ava VanDornick was third. Janney finished fifth in the long jump, while Mae Purnell was 10th. Abbie Baker was fourth in the triple jump, followed by Serpe in sixth and Berrie in seventh. Baker was second in the pole vault, while Noelle Dennis was third. Diamond Rounds finished 10th in the shot put.