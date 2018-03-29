BERLIN – The Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse team’s quest for a remarkable sixth straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIACC) championship got off to a good start this week with a 16-3 win over Gunston in the season opener.

The Mallards breezed past the Herons in the season opener on the road on Tuesday to start 1-0. The Worcester girls have won five straight ESIAC championships, and despite losing several key players from last year’s team should pick up where they left off.

Of the 21 players on Coach Brooke Hahn’s roster, 14 are upperclassmen including nine seniors and five juniors. Anchoring the Mallards in the middle of the field are veteran players Delaney Abercrombie, Carly Hoffman and Quinn McColgan. The Worcester defense features a strong supporting cast around senior goalkeeper Sophia Bandorick, who has committed to play Division I lacrosse next year at East Carolina University.

If the Mallards are successful in repeating recent success and claiming another ESIAC title, it could be in part because of a favorable schedule that includes nine straight home games.

Worcester played neighborhood rival Stephen Decatur on the road on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition.

After that, the Mallards play nine straight at home starting next Wed-nesday against Salisbury School. The prolonged home streak also includes Highland, Parkside, St. Thomas More, Calverton, Bennett, Gunston, Cape Henlopen and Saints Peter and Paul. The Worcester girls won’t play on the road again until an April 27 rematch with Salisbury School.