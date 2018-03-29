OCEAN CITY — As part of the ongoing effort to improve public safety in Ocean City, some alleys throughout the resort will see increased lighting, thanks to a public-private pilot program.

The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) in cooperation with the town of Ocean City and the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has created a voluntary pilot program to install new light fixtures along alleyways throughout the resort. The intent of the pilot program is two-fold. For one, the enhanced lighting in the alleys is expected to reduce crime in dimly-lit areas where illicit activity often occurs.

The second benefit is improving public safety for pedestrians and bicyclists who utilize the alleys. Ocean City is in the process of creating unofficial bike routes throughout the resort in an effort to get some bicycle traffic off Coastal Highway. As a result, bicyclists are encouraged to use the various alleys around the resort, particularly in the downtown area, but the alleyways are often dimly lit.

The first phase of the project will target Washington Lane between 4th Street and 10th Street, which has been identified by the OCPD as a priority after reviewing crime statistics. Business owners along Washington Lane between 4th Street and 10th Street that qualify for the program will be reimbursed by the OCDC for up to 50 percent of the cost to purchase and install light fixtures up to a maximum of $500.

“Adding additional lighting to your property is a very basic crime prevention measure, but it is also very effective,” said OCPD Patrol Commander Captain Mike Colbert. “We are excited to be working with the OCDC on this very valuable program.”

In order to qualify for the reimbursement, properties must abut Washington Lane between 4th Street and 10th Street and the new fixtures installed must be an LED energy-efficient light in compliance with town of Ocean City standards.

Participation in the pilot alley-lighting program is first come, first served until the funds for the program are exhausted. Business owners interested in participating in the pilot program can contact the OCDC at 410-289-7739 or inquire@ocdc.org. Future phases will be undertaken based in the success of the first phase and the availability of funds.