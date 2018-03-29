FENWICK ISLAND – Officials will observe Fenwick Island’s 65th anniversary with a birthday celebration later this year.

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, town staff presented a request for $5,085 to host a 65th birthday celebration on July 1.

“Fenwick Island was incorporated July 1, 1953 and that makes us just shy of 65 years,” Town Manager Terry Tieman said. “So July 1, 2018 we will be 65 years young, or old, however you want to put it.”

Building Official Pat Schuchman told the council of plans to celebrate Fenwick Island’s 65th anniversary.

“What we would like to do is on Sunday, July 1, between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m., have a birthday party for the town,” she said.

Schuchman said plans are being made for a DJ, face painting and crafts, a snowball stand, giveaways and food.

“We looked into getting a local business to supply us with hamburgers, hotdogs and French fries, but it was cost prohibitive, so we looked at BJs and got our prices there and it’s a lot cheaper,” she said. “So we’ll have volunteers and town employees cook it for everyone.”

Schuchman said the town would also be giving out commemorative cups, frisbees and wristbands. She noted that original plans for helium balloons were scrapped because of environmental concerns.

“We understand there’s some objection to it,” she said.

In total, Schuchman said she had anticipated the celebration to cost slightly more than $5,000.

“With a 20 percent contingency, the total amount is $5,085,” she said.

Councilwoman Vicki Carmean said that part of the budget would be used to purchase a banner. She asked if the banner could be used for other town events.

“It’s sort of a high cost,” she said.

Tieman said wording placed on the banner would be generic.

“I think we are going to make so that we can use it for other things,” she said.

Tieman added the party would be funded from the fiscal year 2018 budget.

“I believe we can fund it out of the current operating budget,” she said.

The council voted 6-0, with Councilwoman Julie Lee absent, to approve a $5,085 budget for Fenwick Island’s birthday celebration.