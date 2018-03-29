Executive Director Of Diakonia Guest Speaker At Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

by
Executive Director Of Diakonia Guest Speaker At Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

Claudia Nagle, executive director of Diakonia Inc., the only comprehensive provider of emergency and transitional housing for men, women and families on the Lower Shore, spoke at the March meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County (DWC). The club, with more than 160 members, meets monthly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Pictured, from left, are DWC Past President Em Hench, Nagle and DWC President Vicky Wallace.