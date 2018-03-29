BERLIN – After dropping a heartbreaker to Cape Henlopen in the season opener last Friday, Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team rebounded with a solid 15-7 win over Bayside North power Easton on Tuesday for the Seahawks’ first win of the young season.

Last Friday, Decatur opened with Delaware powerhouse Cape Henlopen at home and battled the Vikings back and forth for the entire game before falling, 13-12.

The Seahawks had an early 4-0 lead and led 6-2 after one quarter. Cape battled back in the second quarter, but Decatur took a three-goal lead at 8-5 into halftime.

The Vikings outscored Decatur 4-1 in the third quarter and the game was tied at 9-9 heading into the fourth. Cape took its first lead of the game at 10-9 with just under 11 minutes left in the game. The Vikings expanded their lead to 12-10 late in the game before Decatur rallied back. Colin Eichelberger scored for the Seahawks with just over a minute remaining in the game to tie the score at 12-12.

However, Cape won the ensuing faceoff and went right down and scored with 50 seconds remaining to take a 13-12 lead. Decatur had a late opportunity to tie the game but was turned back by the Cape defense as the Vik-ings held on for the dramatic 13-12 win in the season opener for both teams.

Back in action on Tuesday, the Seahawks cruised past an always-tough Easton on the road with a 15-7 win to even their early-season record at 1-1.