OCEAN CITY — The 19th Annual O.C. Easter Art, Craft and Kids Fun Fair will be held at Ocean City’s Roland E. Powell Convention Center this weekend. Hours of operation are Friday, March 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Art and Craft Fair will feature more than 70 vendors from near and far, a wide variety of creative and unique gifts and accessories galore. The fair offers an early opportunity to shop for that special Mother’s Day gift.

The Easter Kids Fun Fair offers two fun filled days for children and their families to enjoy continuous festivities including more than 15 Easter egg hunts, Beanie the Easter bunny, jelly bean guesses, coloring tables, musical chairs, hula hoop contests, fastest dresser relays, limbo contests, egg spoon races, magic shows, juggling shows, lessons and performances with Cascading Carlos, balloon-a-mania and appearances by Sponge Bob. Sign up is requested at the show for the Easter egg hunts.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors 60-plus and students ages 4 and 18 and kids 3 years old and younger are free as are military, police and fire personnel with identification.

Additional entertainment, not included with admission, is available on a pay-as-you-go basis including sand art, face painting, make your own crafts, duck pond, photos with the Easter bunny, Extreme Events moon bounces, obstacle course, the swings, rock climbing wall and shark slide.

Schedule of Events

(Both Friday and Saturday will follow this schedule.)

10 a.m.: Meet Beanny the Easter bunny

10 a.m.: Balloonamania

10:30 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

10:45 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

11 a.m.: Musical chairs, fastest dresser relay and limbo contest

11:15 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 7 and up)

11:45 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

Noon: Magic ‘n Fun with John Donaldson

12:45 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 7 and up)

1 p.m.: Hula Hoop Contest and spoon relay

1:45 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

2 p.m.: Cascading Carlos juggling performance

2:45 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 7 and up)

3 p.m.: Musical chairs, fastest dresser relay and limbo contest

3:45 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (ages 6 and under)

4 p.m.: Balloonamania

4:15 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt (all ages)

4:30 p.m.: Hoola Hoop Contest and Limbo Contest