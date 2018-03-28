Participnats in the fall TOPSoccer program at River Soccer Club are pictured with their buddy volunteers from local schools as well as organizers. File Photo

FRANKFORD – A local soccer program for kids with disabilities will begin its spring season next month.

Beginning April 7, the River Soccer Club in Frankford, Del., will kickstart its spring season of The Outreach Program for Soccer (TOPSoccer), a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with mental and physical disabilities.

One of three such programs in Delaware, the River Soccer Club’s TOPSoccer program is open to kids ages 4-19. Players do not have to live in Delaware or the immediate area to participate.

Sandie Gerken, manager and coach for River Soccer Club’s TOPSoccer program, said she and her husband introduced TOPSoccer, a national program, to the River Soccer Club nearly 12 years ago.

“We started this because we have a grandson with Down syndrome …,” she said. “We found an outreach program and he was our inspiration.”

Since implementing a local program at the River Soccer Club, Gerken said TOPSoccer has trained players with cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, brain damage and other mental and physical disabilities.

“We’ve graduated a lot of kids out of our program,” she said.

Gerken said TOPSoccer provides kids with disabilities a fun environment to learn and play soccer in a non-competitive fashion.

“It’s their place and their team,” she said.

Gerken said TOPSoccer sessions offer structured activities that teach players soccer skills. Gerken added that players are paired with a high school or middle school volunteer who assists their player with activities. These “buddies,” she said, offer one-on-one mentorship.

“That’s the most special thing about this program,” she said. “Without the buddies, it wouldn’t work.”

Gerken said bonds formed between the players and buddies lead to lasting friendships.

“The bonding that goes on is very special,” she said. “Both sides feel the reward.”

Eight weekly one-hour sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 7, at the River Soccer Club.

A $20 registration fee, which can be waived on a need basis, will cover the cost of a shirt and ball for each player.

To register for the program, call Coaches Pete Bussa at 516-456-5828 or Howard and Sandie Gerken at 302-732-6835, or email hgerken@verizon.net. Registration will also be available on the first day.

Those interested in becoming a TOPSoccer Buddy can contact the coaches listed above.

“You don’t have to have any soccer skills,” Gerken said. “You just have to buddy up.”